Contractions in auto, property sectors a blow to economic expansion

Contractions in the automotive and property sectors have severely impacted the Thai economy in the first half of the year and prompted several institutes to adjust downwards their estimates on economic expansion this year, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) announced.

In its monthly meeting to discuss the economic situation on Wednesday, the JSCCIB cut its estimation of Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) expansion in 2024 by 0.3-0.4% to 2.2-2.7% year on year.

The meeting also acknowledged the World Bank’s updated GDP prediction of Thailand in 2024 of 2.4% expansion, down from the previous estimate of 2.8%.

Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers Association, who also chairs the JSCCIB, announced that the committee predicted automotive sales in the first five months of 2024 would contract 24% year on year, a decrease of about 81,000 vehicles. The segment that will see the biggest drop in sales is commercial cars, estimated to go down 39% year on year, or some 67,000 vehicles, he said.

Payong said there were several reasons behind sluggish auto sales, including rising household debts, stricter loan criteria, and delays in the government budget disbursement that have resulted in a large contraction in vehicle demand, especially in trucks and pickups used in the construction of government projects.