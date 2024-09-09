Thai jewellery exports surge 6.65% to $5.1bn in first 7 months

Thai exports of jewellery and gems in the first seven months of this year rose 6.65% from the same period last year to US$5.103 billion (172.78 billion baht), the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT) announced on Monday.

That figure excluded gold ornaments. With the addition of gold ornaments, the export value from January to July was $9.301 billion, up 13.86% from last year.

GIT director Sumeth Prasongphongchai said geopolitical conflicts and declining consumer confidence had caused the export value of non-gold ornaments to drop in June and July.