Floods impact Thai tourism, but recovery plans emerge

Though flooding in the North and Northeast has dealt a significant blow to tourism, some agencies have devised plans to stimulate the industry during the last three months of the year.

Pakakrong Tapparak, a lecturer at the Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya’s Faculty of Liberal Arts, said on Thursday that the tourism confidence index for the third quarter (July-September) had dropped to 68.

This decline in confidence can be attributed to the low season, flooding, economic slowdown, inflation and a drop in purchasing power, she said. However, she said, she expects the confidence index to rise to 80 in the fourth quarter, compared to 77 in the same period last year, thanks to the return of tourists in the high season.

She reckons the tourism industry will benefit from the cooler weather in the North and Northeast, travellers on long vacations and festivals like the Chinese National Day, the Vegetarian Festival, Loy Krathong and Christmas and New Year. Pakakrong has also noted an increase in flight and hotel bookings for the latter part of the year.