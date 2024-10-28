Thai Chamber of Commerce urges regulatory reforms

The chamber’s recommendations coincide with Thailand’s rise to 25th place out of 67 economies in the 2024 World Competitiveness Ranking by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). While this represents a five-place improvement from the previous year, the country still faces challenges in areas such as government efficiency and infrastructure.

Wisit also noted that while the economy remains attractive for investment, the government should implement supplementary stimulus measures to enhance economic growth and tackle structural issues. The recent approval of the Ease of Doing Business Bill and a notable increase in foreign direct investment applications reflect growing confidence in Thailand’s economic prospects.

Investment and economic outlook

The Thai economy has shown resilience, with strong foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows. The Board of Investment (BOI) reported a significant increase in investment applications, particularly in sectors such as electronics, digital technology, and automotive.

However, the TCC warns that the country’s growth potential may be limited without further reforms and government support. The private sector has called for additional stimulus measures and a focus on long-term structural reforms to sustain economic growth.

