Strong September exports set Thailand on course for 2% growth

Thailand’s exports in September grew 1.1% year on year at a value of US$25.98 billion (877.75 billion baht), the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) said. The agency also predicted a 2% growth for this year.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, TPSO director-general, said on Monday that imports in September stood at $25.59 billion, up 9.9% compared to last year.

Hence, he said, Thailand enjoyed a trade surplus of $394.2 million in September.

If oil, gold and armament exports are not included, then Thailand enjoyed an export growth of 3.1% year on year in September, Poonpong added.