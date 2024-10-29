Japan Expo 2025 will be even bigger and better, organiser says

With planning well underway for the 2025 edition of Japan Expo Thailand, every effort is being made to offer more opportunities for cultural exchanges and business collaboration, event organiser G-Yu Creative said on Tuesday.
The company’s CEO and founder Yupharet Eakturapakal said the event has received a good response from Thai and Japanese people, as well as foreign visitors, over the past decade.
The 2024 edition on February 2-4 drew over 700,000 visitors, generating over 1 billion baht in revenue, she said, adding that the invitation to Japanese entrepreneurs to showcase their products and seek business matching to attract investment in Thailand had already considerably strengthened the relationship between two countries.
The event also featured online and on-site activities that allowed Thais to greet their favourite artists and idol groups from Thailand and Japan.
Yupharet says G-Yu Creative will collaborate with all relevant sectors and invest over 100 million baht to make the Japan Expo Thailand 2025 at CentralWorld on February 7-9 even better than the 2024 event.
The event will cover all aspects of Japan, such as business collaboration, investment, property, tourism, education, culture, fashion, food and entertainment.
“Thailand and Japan have enjoyed a good relationship for a long time,” she said, adding that the Japanese market offers good opportunities for Thai businesses.
She expects the event to attract more than 2,000 tourists and entrepreneurs from Japan and other countries like China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, spending over 500 million baht in Thailand.
Yupharet went on to say that G-Yu Creative has opened the Thonglor Nihon Ichiba, a Japanese market in Bangkok’s Thonglor neighbourhood to further boost business opportunities between Thailand and Japan.
She explained that the market, which is open daily until midnight, offers a variety of products imported from Japan, such as fish and crabs from Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, as well as premium beef, vegetables and fruits.
“We are committed to make Thonglor Nihon Ichiba a source of high-quality goods,” she said, adding that the market also offers online shopping services to facilitate customers.