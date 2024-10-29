Japan Expo 2025 will be even bigger and better, organiser says

With planning well underway for the 2025 edition of Japan Expo Thailand, every effort is being made to offer more opportunities for cultural exchanges and business collaboration, event organiser G-Yu Creative said on Tuesday.

The company’s CEO and founder Yupharet Eakturapakal said the event has received a good response from Thai and Japanese people, as well as foreign visitors, over the past decade.

The 2024 edition on February 2-4 drew over 700,000 visitors, generating over 1 billion baht in revenue, she said, adding that the invitation to Japanese entrepreneurs to showcase their products and seek business matching to attract investment in Thailand had already considerably strengthened the relationship between two countries.

The event also featured online and on-site activities that allowed Thais to greet their favourite artists and idol groups from Thailand and Japan.