TCEB targets THB200-billion revenue for MICE industry next year

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2024

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) aims to enable the meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions (MICE) industry to generate 200 billion baht from 34 million Thai and foreign MICE travellers next year 

Bureau president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said on Wednesday that the Thai MICE industry recorded 25.35 million MICE travellers in fiscal year (FY) 2024 (October 2023-September 2024), up 43.47% compared to FY2023.

 

Of them, 24.18 million were Thais and 1.17 million were foreigners, he said, adding that these travellers generated 148.34 billion baht revenue in FY2024, up 41.27% year on year.

A surge in foreign MICE travellers was attributed to global tourism recovery and government measures to attract foreign travellers, such as the visa exemption policy and promotion of annual festivals in many provinces, he said.

Chiruit vowed to continue proactive marketing to drive the Thai MICE industry next year, such as promoting Thailand as a high value-added MICE destination, using Thai soft power to boost travel experience, collaborating with entrepreneurs to boost the industry’s competitiveness, and drawing big events to Thailand.

Thailand will host a wide range of international events in 2025, such as the World Diabetes Congress 2025 from April 7-10, THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 from May 27-31, Thailand Coffee Fest 2025 in July, and Bangkok International Digital Content Festival 2025 in August, he said.

“Obtaining the rights to host world-class events will stimulate the Thai economy, promote infrastructure development, and boost the country’s image,” he said.

 

