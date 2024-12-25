TCEB targets THB200-billion revenue for MICE industry next year

Chiruit vowed to continue proactive marketing to drive the Thai MICE industry next year, such as promoting Thailand as a high value-added MICE destination, using Thai soft power to boost travel experience, collaborating with entrepreneurs to boost the industry’s competitiveness, and drawing big events to Thailand.

Thailand will host a wide range of international events in 2025, such as the World Diabetes Congress 2025 from April 7-10, THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 from May 27-31, Thailand Coffee Fest 2025 in July, and Bangkok International Digital Content Festival 2025 in August, he said.

“Obtaining the rights to host world-class events will stimulate the Thai economy, promote infrastructure development, and boost the country’s image,” he said.