Chamber of Commerce forecasts moderate growth, urges govt action

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has forecast economic growth for 2025 to range between 2.4% and 2.9%, citing ongoing global challenges and the potential impact of US trade policies.

At a press conference on Monday, TCC chairman Sanan Angubolkul acknowledged the challenges facing the Thai economy, particularly the potential impact of US trade measures.

While acknowledging strong export growth expected in the first half of the year, driven by pre-tariff import surges, the TCC expressed concerns about the second half, anticipating a slowdown in tourism and exports due to the implementation of US tariffs and a potential global economic downturn.

The TCC projects overall GDP growth of 2.4-2.9% for 2025, with exports anticipated to rise by 1.5-2.5% and inflation remaining low at 0.8-1.2%.

The TCC highlighted the critical need for the government to increase revenue to stimulate economic growth. While acknowledging the potential for increased value-added tax (VAT), from 7% to 15%, the Chamber expressed reservations, citing concerns about its potential impact on consumer spending and overall economic growth.

