Finance Minister says new BOT chief must have ‘broad vision’

Lavaron Sangsnit, permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry, said the new BOT chief would be selected in June, 90 days before the incumbent governor steps down.

The selection committee will comprise members of the central bank’s board. He added that the application process was ongoing but declined to name candidates.

However, Lavaron confirmed that former finance minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong has been disqualified from the running as his political role of PM’s adviser is considered a conflict of interest.

Candidates for BOT governor must be Thai nationals under the age of 60 with expertise in economics and banking. They cannot be central bank employee and must have quit the civil service or political party posts at least a year before applying.