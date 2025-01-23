Government inks historic EFTA with 4 European nations in Davos

Pichai said that the pact would allow Thailand to expand its trade opportunities with countries in the European Union, adding that the FTA is “another standard of agreement”.

“This shows Thailand is back on the world map,” he said.

The minister said that the nation saw over 1 trillion baht in investment in 2024, and it would tend to increase this year by billions thanks to this FTA.

Thailand needs to have more FTAs to be equivalent to or more than compete with other countries by being exempted from paying taxes, he said.

Many nations are now interested in investing in Thailand’s data centre and AI industry, he added.

According to Pichai, the Thai Commerce Ministry will conduct a public hearing before any regulations are imposed in accordance with this FTA.

Data from the Thai Commerce Ministry indicates that in 2024, Thailand and the EFTA had a total trade valued at US$11.7 billion, or 1.94% of the Kingdom’s total trade with the world. This was a 19.22% expansion over the previous year.