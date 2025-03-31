Thailand Assures Market Stability After Earthquake

Leading economic and financial bodies in Thailand have moved to reassure investors and the public following the earthquake that struck the nation on 28 March.

In a joint press conference held at the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Monday, representatives from six key sectors addressed concerns regarding the potential impact on the country's economy and financial systems.

The gathering, convened in the wake of public anxiety, provided comprehensive updates on engineering safety, manufacturing, tourism, and financial market stability.

Assistant Professor Dr Thanes Weerasiri, president of the Council of Engineers Thailand (COET), confirmed that thorough post-earthquake inspections revealed no substantial damage to assessed buildings.

"The vast majority of structures have been given a 'green level' rating, indicating full structural integrity and safety for occupancy," he stated. "These buildings were designed to current seismic engineering standards and have demonstrated their earthquake resistance."

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), reported that industrial manufacturing operations across all sectors remained largely unaffected.