Thailand Assures Market Stability After Earthquake

Leading economic and financial bodies in Thailand have moved to reassure investors and the public following the earthquake that struck the nation on 28 March.
In a joint press conference held at the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Monday, representatives from six key sectors addressed concerns regarding the potential impact on the country's economy and financial systems.
The gathering, convened in the wake of public anxiety, provided comprehensive updates on engineering safety, manufacturing, tourism, and financial market stability.
Assistant Professor Dr Thanes Weerasiri, president of the Council of Engineers Thailand (COET), confirmed that thorough post-earthquake inspections revealed no substantial damage to assessed buildings.
"The vast majority of structures have been given a 'green level' rating, indicating full structural integrity and safety for occupancy," he stated. "These buildings were designed to current seismic engineering standards and have demonstrated their earthquake resistance."
Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), reported that industrial manufacturing operations across all sectors remained largely unaffected.
"Critical production infrastructure has maintained full operational status, and logistics systems for raw materials and finished goods continue to function without disruption," he confirmed.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports declared that the tourism sector has now returned to normalcy, allowing both domestic and international travelers to confidently resume all planned activities.
Thailand remains a safe tourism destination, with government officials maintaining vigilant monitoring of conditions, conducting comprehensive building safety inspections, and providing support to those affected by the earthquake.
Deputy Governor Roong Mallikamas of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) assured that the nation's payment infrastructure and financial services are operating seamlessly.
"This includes the BAHTNET system, all mobile banking applications, and government disbursement mechanisms," she stated. "Financial institutions continue to provide normal services for both retail and corporate clients without interruption. The BOT has instructed institutions to extend debt relief to affected borrowers, similar to measures implemented during the 2024 floods, with regulatory flexibilities in place."
Chuchatr Pramoolpol, secretary-general of the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC), guaranteed prompt and fair claim processing and settlements.
"The OIC has established a 24-hour insurance assistance centre via the OIC Hotline 1186 and the chatbot @oicconnect," he added. "Thailand's insurance industry remains financially robust, with reinsurance agreements covering the majority of building collapse damage risks."
Professor Dr Pornanong Budsaratragoon, secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), confirmed the continuous operation of the SET's trading systems, capital market participants, and digital asset exchanges.
"Reporting and disclosure deadlines have been extended for affected regulated businesses, listed companies, and securities issuers," she said.
Asadej Kongsiri, president of the SET, affirmed the strength of listed company fundamentals.
"The earthquake incident has not compromised their competitiveness," he said. "The business sector efficiently handled the situation with uninterrupted business continuity. Thorough operational protocols are in place to ensure full system functionality and seamless trading activities.
All public transportation systems, including airports, the BTS Skytrain, and MRT rail networks, have confirmed normal operations with no detected damage.
