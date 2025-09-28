Longevity mega-trend stocks spark new universe of future investment

Longevity mega-trend set to lift Thai well-being stocks

Apichart Poobunjerdkul, senior director of strategic analysis at Tisco Securities, said investments aligned with global mega-trends such as longevity, the pursuit of longer, healthier lives, are increasingly relevant for Thailand. The concept, he noted, is not only about extending lifespan but also about maintaining good health and independence, with a strong emphasis on prevention rather than treatment.

He added that stocks positioned in the well-being theme stand to benefit the most from this trend. Key groups include:

Hospitals and healthcare services – Direct beneficiaries, particularly large hospital networks with extensive coverage such as BDMS and PR9.

Supplements and health products – Nutraceuticals and dietary supplements remain a fast-growing segment, with MEGA highlighted.

Consumption and retail – Companies linked to healthier lifestyles and consumer well-being, including CPALL, CRC, HMPRO and GLOBAL.

Hotels and tourism – Wellness tourism is part of the trend, with players like CENTEL expected to gain.

Other related sectors – Businesses tied to quality of life and mobility, including AOT, BTS, TU, TFG and CBG.

Thai hospital groups race to capture longevity and wellness economy boom

A review of data shows leading listed hospital operators in Thailand are stepping up investments to ride the global wave of longevity and wellness.

BDMS has launched the BDMS Wellness Clinic Longevity Card, an annual membership priced at 1 million baht that offers health benefits worth over 1.5 million baht. The package covers multi-dimensional deep health screening, including DNA, epigenetics, biological age, hormones, immunity, and early-stage cancer detection, along with personalised nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle planning. Preventive and integrative care is provided under close supervision by specialist doctors and multidisciplinary teams, directly addressing the fast-growing global longevity and wellness economy.

Bumrungrad Hospital (BH) has expanded its VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center, which has pioneered longevity medicine for more than 24 years. At its recent event “Unlocking the Secrets to a Longer, Healthier Life,” the centre highlighted its proactive, personalised health approach to improving quality of life and advancing Thailand’s medical sector.

Its development strategy focuses on three core innovations:

Lab Innovation – world-class CAP-accredited labs delivering fast, precise diagnostics.

AI Integration – artificial intelligence to analyse genetic and biological data, improving detection of complex conditions such as cancer and neurological diseases.

Collaborative Innovation – combining laboratory resources with Bumrungrad’s clinical expertise for seamless, integrated care.

Bangkok Chain Hospital (BCH) is also pressing ahead with continuous investment in facilities, advanced medical equipment, and specialist recruitment. By expanding capacity and diversifying patient services, from preventive healthcare to elderly care, BCH aims to capture rising demand from an ageing population while balancing revenue between cash-pay patients and insurance clients.

Praram 9 Hospital has joined the longevity movement through its W9 Wellness Center, which offers deep cellular-level health programmes aimed at extending healthy lifespans. Its holistic check-ups cover toxins, hormones, vitamins, minerals, and inflammation markers to detect the root causes of chronic conditions and promote preventive care.

In the supplements sector, MEGA has built its reputation on Mega We Care™, a global health brand. The company manufactures supplements and pharmaceuticals, with strong growth in emerging markets where ageing populations are increasingly health-conscious.

APCO is expanding its portfolio of flagship products, including anti-ageing and immune-therapy innovations for cancer and HIV/AIDS, alongside its signature “Wattana Cheewa” line, which has seen strong market reception. The company is also moving into overseas markets via its distributor Living Young Services.

In the real estate sector, NOBLE has integrated elderly care into its residential projects, offering services such as patient transport to hospitals, day care, and home nursing visits through its VNurse Care programme to improve residents’ quality of life.

Origin Property (ORI) has partnered with KIN to launch the Kin Origin Healthcare Center, the group’s first rehabilitation hospital and polyclinic, located within the Origin Wellness Complex on Sukhumvit 107. The facility, which opened in early 2022, provides rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and nursing home services alongside senior housing. The project marks a major step in ORI’s Next Level strategy to expand into comprehensive healthcare services tailored to Thailand’s ageing society.



