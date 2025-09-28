Longevity mega-trend stocks spark new universe of future investment

The global wave of longevity, the science of living longer and healthier, is rapidly gaining traction and is now visibly expanding into Thai society. Most recently, Jirayut “Topp” Srupsrisopa, CEO of Bitkub Group, ignited the movement by building a large health-focused community, helping transform longevity from a passing buzzword into a genuine lifestyle choice for the new generation.
Longevity is not only about extending lifespan; it also encompasses holistic well-being, maintaining good health, mental sharpness, physical vitality and overall happiness in daily life.
Krungthep Turakij explores how, if this trend develops to its full potential, it could reshape markets, identify the key players, and highlight which stocks stand to benefit most from the emerging “longevity economy.”
According to Korn Hathaisattha, chief investment strategist and economist at CGS-International Securities (Thailand) Co., Thailand has already entered a fully aged society, fuelling interest in longevity and in the possibility of living up to 120 years. This trend, he noted, is opening new investment opportunities across multiple industries, especially in healthcare, food and nutrition, and housing.
Analysis of business trends linked to health and sustainable living highlights three main sectors expected to gain from the rise of the longevity economy:
1. Wellness and hospitals – Hospitals of the future will increasingly transform into “hospital-hotels” or wellness hubs, catering not just to treatment but also to preventive care, health check-ups and life-extension services. Leading players to watch include BDMS, BH and BCH.
2. Pharmaceuticals and supplements – The supplements industry, particularly vitamins and nutraceuticals, is expected to expand rapidly as younger generations, including Gen Z, adopt healthier lifestyles and cut back on alcohol consumption. Companies to watch include MEGA and APCO.
The longevity trend also extends into diet, fuelling the growth of plant-based food, intermittent fasting and ketogenic diets. NRF has been identified as a key player in the plant-based segment.
3. Retirement living and senior real estate – Housing tailored for the elderly is emerging as the most critical sector. Developers are starting to introduce retirement living communities — condominiums or houses designed specifically for seniors, with built-in services and peer communities. This sector is expected to gain strong momentum over the next 10–20 years as Thailand’s ageing population grows while birth rates decline, making such properties increasingly sought after. Developers to watch include NOBLE and ORIGIN.
Apichart Poobunjerdkul, senior director of strategic analysis at Tisco Securities, said investments aligned with global mega-trends such as longevity, the pursuit of longer, healthier lives, are increasingly relevant for Thailand. The concept, he noted, is not only about extending lifespan but also about maintaining good health and independence, with a strong emphasis on prevention rather than treatment.
He added that stocks positioned in the well-being theme stand to benefit the most from this trend. Key groups include:
A review of data shows leading listed hospital operators in Thailand are stepping up investments to ride the global wave of longevity and wellness.
BDMS has launched the BDMS Wellness Clinic Longevity Card, an annual membership priced at 1 million baht that offers health benefits worth over 1.5 million baht. The package covers multi-dimensional deep health screening, including DNA, epigenetics, biological age, hormones, immunity, and early-stage cancer detection, along with personalised nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle planning. Preventive and integrative care is provided under close supervision by specialist doctors and multidisciplinary teams, directly addressing the fast-growing global longevity and wellness economy.
Bumrungrad Hospital (BH) has expanded its VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center, which has pioneered longevity medicine for more than 24 years. At its recent event “Unlocking the Secrets to a Longer, Healthier Life,” the centre highlighted its proactive, personalised health approach to improving quality of life and advancing Thailand’s medical sector.
Its development strategy focuses on three core innovations:
Bangkok Chain Hospital (BCH) is also pressing ahead with continuous investment in facilities, advanced medical equipment, and specialist recruitment. By expanding capacity and diversifying patient services, from preventive healthcare to elderly care, BCH aims to capture rising demand from an ageing population while balancing revenue between cash-pay patients and insurance clients.
Praram 9 Hospital has joined the longevity movement through its W9 Wellness Center, which offers deep cellular-level health programmes aimed at extending healthy lifespans. Its holistic check-ups cover toxins, hormones, vitamins, minerals, and inflammation markers to detect the root causes of chronic conditions and promote preventive care.
In the supplements sector, MEGA has built its reputation on Mega We Care™, a global health brand. The company manufactures supplements and pharmaceuticals, with strong growth in emerging markets where ageing populations are increasingly health-conscious.
APCO is expanding its portfolio of flagship products, including anti-ageing and immune-therapy innovations for cancer and HIV/AIDS, alongside its signature “Wattana Cheewa” line, which has seen strong market reception. The company is also moving into overseas markets via its distributor Living Young Services.
In the real estate sector, NOBLE has integrated elderly care into its residential projects, offering services such as patient transport to hospitals, day care, and home nursing visits through its VNurse Care programme to improve residents’ quality of life.
Origin Property (ORI) has partnered with KIN to launch the Kin Origin Healthcare Center, the group’s first rehabilitation hospital and polyclinic, located within the Origin Wellness Complex on Sukhumvit 107. The facility, which opened in early 2022, provides rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and nursing home services alongside senior housing. The project marks a major step in ORI’s Next Level strategy to expand into comprehensive healthcare services tailored to Thailand’s ageing society.