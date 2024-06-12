Ananda Development closes bond register ahead of bondholder meeting

In the first quarter, the company achieved sales of 5.2 billion baht, with transfers amounting to 3.344 billion baht and a return to profitability with a profit of 199 million baht for the first time in three years after the Covid-19 pandemic. With an inventory of 40 billion baht ready for the next 2-3 years of bond repayments, there is no need to worry about Ananda not having the funds to repay maturing bonds. Prasert explained

Despite the company's positive direction in repaying bonds on schedule, investor concerns have arisen regarding ANAN's ability to repay the over 3 billion baht due in July, which has led to a significant drop in ANAN's share price. Clarity on this matter is awaited to allow investors to evaluate the impact on the company.

The investment recommendation for ANAN has been "not recommended" since the beginning of the year, reflecting the debt repayment risks and challenging real estate market conditions.

Ananda, a prominent developer led by CEO Chanond Ruangkritya, which is known for its condominiums along the BTS line, continues to face numerous challenges. The Supreme Administrative Court has ordered the revocation of the construction permit for the luxury Ashton Asoke condominium, and a clear solution to this issue has yet to be established.

During the Covid-19 crisis, the company faced continuous losses, similar to other businesses. In 2020, Ananda had a total revenue of 4.886 billion baht and a net loss of 206.58 million baht, with no new project launches. In 2021, the company planned to launch five new projects worth 24.422 billion baht but did not launch any, resulting in a total revenue of 4.177 billion baht and a net loss of 457.34 million baht. In 2022, they planned to launch seven projects worth 28 billion baht but only launched six, leading to a total revenue of 4.039 billion baht and a net loss of 295.78 million baht. In 2023, they planned to launch two projects worth 14.6 billion baht but again did not launch any, with a total revenue of 3.819 billion baht and a net loss of 887 million baht.