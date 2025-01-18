‘Homes for Thais’ has minimal impact on overall market, experts say

The government’s ambitious “Homes for Thais” scheme, launched with much fanfare, is unlikely to disrupt the broader real-estate market significantly, according to industry experts.

Despite a massive initial surge in interest, with more than 20 million people registering for the programme, leading developers and analysts believe that the scheme’s target market is distinct from that of the private sector.

Surachet Kongcheep, head of research at Cushman & Wakefield, said that while the government aims to build 150,000 units under the scheme, the impact on the private sector will be limited.

“The target market for these government-backed homes is primarily low-income earners who may not qualify for traditional mortgages,” he explained. “These individuals often have lower monthly incomes, and the government-subsidised homes are designed to cater to their specific needs.”

In contrast, the private sector primarily focuses on middle-to-high-income earners seeking homes in prime locations.

“While there may be some overlap in the lower end of the market, the majority of buyers in the private sector can afford higher monthly payments and are looking for more amenities and premium locations,” Surachet said.



