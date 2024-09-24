Salesforce offers free AI training and office space for success in an AI world

The company will offer its premium AI courses and AI certifications free of charge and available to anyone through its free online learning platform, Trailhead, through the end of 2025.

To support these efforts, Salesforce will open new spaces at its San Francisco headquarters, including a pop-up AI Center for in-person community AI training courses and a dedicated floor for employees to skill up on AI tools and agents. Salesforce’s new offerings represent a more than $50 million investment in helping skill up the workforce and address a growing AI skills gap.

Executive urgency to incorporate AI tools into business operations has increased seven times over the past six months and is now a top concern, above inflation or the broader economy, according to Slack research. However the same research shows that more than two-thirds of workers have yet to use the technology at work — and only 15% of workers strongly agree that they have the education and training necessary to use AI effectively.

“The advent of AI and agents represents the biggest technological shift of our generation, and will radically change how people work,” said Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer at Salesforce. “We need to ensure everyone is equipped with the skills they need to succeed in this new AI world.”