Huawei Cloud’s new innovation aims to revolutionise media and entertainment

At the Huawei Cloud Media & Entertainment Forum 2024 on Friday, Victor Luo, director of solution architect at Huawei Cloud Thailand, addressed the challenges media operators face in enhancing audience engagement, streamlining content production, and innovating delivery methods in today's digital and AI-driven landscape.

"Huawei is committed to helping Thailand's media and entertainment industry transform through the use of advanced cloud technologies and robust infrastructure to boost productivity and competitiveness. Cloud is transforming the way content is produced and distributed," he said.

MetaStudio, an advanced cloud-native platform for digital content production, enables real-time user interaction and integrates seamlessly with AI and AI-generated content, unlocking new possibilities in entertainment, e-commerce, and live streaming.

Taylor Lu, vice president of the media services department at Huawei Cloud, added, "With our cloud solutions, media operators can streamline content production, create high-quality digital media, and engage audiences in real-time. We are dedicated to driving innovation and fostering a dynamic digital media ecosystem in Thailand."

MetaStudio offers a one-stop digital content production pipeline, where clients can produce and render digital content, create virtual humans, 3D content, and videos through AI technology. After a single training session in the client's mother tongue, virtual humans can speak more than 20 languages with a lip sync accuracy exceeding 95%.