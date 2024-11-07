Unlocking AI\'s Potential: A Guide for Thai Organizations in the Digital Age

In an exclusive interview, Chotima Sitthichaiviset, Business Innovation Director of MFEC Public Company Limited and CEO of Venture Lab Company, a leading expert in business innovation, shed light on the current state of AI adoption in Thailand and offers valuable insights for organisations looking to harness its power.
"We are entering the era of technological revolution, where the future of every company is being written by AI," said Chotima, who goes by the nickname Toon. "This will leave many gaps in competitiveness between organisations who know how to implement AI and the ones who don't."
The Thai AI Landscape
Recent research paints a stark picture of this divide. A survey by CrowdAbout, a Venture Lab subsidiary, found that over 80% of Thai individuals are alert to AI's emergence, with 70% having used tools like ChatGPT or Gemini. However, when it comes to organisations, only 15% of Thai organisations implement AI into their operations.
While there is widespread recognition of AI's importance among Thai people, the challenge lies in driving its adoption to deliver tangible operational efficiency at the organisational level.
Importance of AI Adoption
We are entering an era of a "technological revolution" where the future of every company is being shaped by AI. A significant competitive gap will emerge between organisations that know how to harness AI and those that do not, spanning areas such as speed, operational efficiency and business costs.
The reluctance to fully integrate AI could lead to substantial opportunity costs, putting organisations that delay adoption at a competitive disadvantage.
"These organisations risk missing out on opportunities to enhance existing business operations, generate new value for customers, and, crucially, advance employees' skills and potential to stay competitive in the AI era," she said.
There are three key benefits in AI adoption:
Avoiding Common Pitfalls
Despite its advantages, AI adoption can be fraught with challenges. Chotima identified several common mistakes organisations make:
Strategies for Successful AI Implementation
To successfully implement AI, businesses can safeguard against AI adoption challenges through some strategies.
Chotima emphasised the "Why – How – What – Who" AI strategy, beginning by articulating clear business objectives (Why) and pinpointing use cases that align with the organisational context (How).
Next, select the appropriate AI technologies or tools that will effectively address these objectives (What), and recruit domain experts to facilitate implementation (Who) for optimal outcomes.
Focusing on “managing, utilising, and safeguarding data”, gives rise to a second data strategy.
Organisations should systematically store both internal and external data while implementing effective data management practices to enable comprehensive AI analysis. Valuable insights stem from usable data rather than mere volume. Additionally, it's essential to prioritise data security and user privacy
Also, the Change Management Strategy focuses on clearly “communicating the organisation's vision, developing AI literacy, and fostering a sustainable AI culture.” Leaders must prepare employees for transformation by enhancing their skills and cultivating a sustainable AI culture within the organisation.
For employees concerned about their future in an AI-driven workplace, Chotima advocates developing the "fusion skills" to effectively work alongside AI.
“To collaborate effectively with AI, one must master three skills: commanding it through natural language, questioning its outputs to verify accuracy, and training it through feedback to create a continuous ‘feedback loop’ that enhances its performance,” she explained.
She encouraged Thai companies to foster a culture of innovation, noting that it is important to promote a mindset of continuous learning and experimentation and equip employees with the necessary skills to work effectively with AI.
Despite the challenges, Chotima remains optimistic about the potential for Thai businesses to successfully embrace AI.
“AI is not the future, it is the present that is already unfolding," she stated. "While applying AI does involve risks, the individuals and organisations most at risk are those who have not yet embraced implemented AI.”
For Thai businesses looking to remain competitive in an increasingly AI-driven world, MFEC, a Thailand’s listed leading Tech company, is ready to deliver innovative solutions that enhance data management, drive insightful analytics, and implement AI technologies effectively to maximise business values, she said.
