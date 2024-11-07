Unlocking AI\'s Potential: A Guide for Thai Organizations in the Digital Age

In an exclusive interview, Chotima Sitthichaiviset, Business Innovation Director of MFEC Public Company Limited and CEO of Venture Lab Company, a leading expert in business innovation, shed light on the current state of AI adoption in Thailand and offers valuable insights for organisations looking to harness its power.

"We are entering the era of technological revolution, where the future of every company is being written by AI," said Chotima, who goes by the nickname Toon. "This will leave many gaps in competitiveness between organisations who know how to implement AI and the ones who don't."

The Thai AI Landscape

Recent research paints a stark picture of this divide. A survey by CrowdAbout, a Venture Lab subsidiary, found that over 80% of Thai individuals are alert to AI's emergence, with 70% having used tools like ChatGPT or Gemini. However, when it comes to organisations, only 15% of Thai organisations implement AI into their operations.

While there is widespread recognition of AI's importance among Thai people, the challenge lies in driving its adoption to deliver tangible operational efficiency at the organisational level.





Importance of AI Adoption

