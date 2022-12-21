Liberator unveils app for stock trading

The company said the app makes trading more convenient as it saves users from having to visit branches.

“We believe that technology will facilitate the next generation of securities companies to fully operate on digital channels,” it said on its website, adding that the transition will reduce costs.

Investors can also get news and gain knowledge from updates and chats through the company’s website and social media channels.

The Securities and Exchange Commission gave the green light in March for News Network Corp to establish Liberator Securities.