Liberator unveils app for stock trading
Liberator Securities has released its app for commission-free stock trading and plans to fully launch the service on January 3, the company said.
The app is available for both iOS and Android devices. Initially, it allows users to trade on the SET and the Thailand Futures Exchange without any commission on trades, and will add gold and currency trading in the second quarter of 2023.
The company said the app makes trading more convenient as it saves users from having to visit branches.
“We believe that technology will facilitate the next generation of securities companies to fully operate on digital channels,” it said on its website, adding that the transition will reduce costs.
Investors can also get news and gain knowledge from updates and chats through the company’s website and social media channels.
The Securities and Exchange Commission gave the green light in March for News Network Corp to establish Liberator Securities.
Liberator charges a fee of 200 baht to open an account.
Related stories