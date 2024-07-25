SET expected to see volatility as verdict on Srettha’s PM status looms

“If Srettha is removed as PM, it would affect investor confidence in the Thai stock market amid the weakening Thai economy,” he said.

He expected the SET to be volatile for a month, as it would take time to appoint a new Cabinet should the PM be removed. Economic stimulus measures that have been announced would be frozen because if Srettha is removed, the current Cabinet would be disbanded, he said.

On the other hand, if the verdict absolved Srettha and allowed him to continue as premier, it would provide a positive sentiment to the SET, as there are signs of an economic recovery, including expansion of tourism and export, in addition to the government’s economic stimulus measures.

Paiboon expects the Thai stock market to move sideways in the short term before the Constitutional Court’s verdict.