Sunday, July 18, 2021

in-focus

BMA issues guidelines for disposal of antigen Covid-19 test kits

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Environment Department on Sunday issued guidelines for proper disposal of antigen test kits.

As antigen Covid-19 test kits are approved for home use, the guidelines will be similar to disposal of face masks, said BMA deputy permanent secretary Chatree Wattanakajorn.

“The test kits will be collected by infectious-waste trucks and will be destroyed in the infectious solid-waste incinerator in Onnut and Nong Khaem districts.

He said the BMA would coordinate with district offices to collect and dispose of infectious waste properly. He urged citizens to dispose of infectious wastes separately in order to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure safety of citizens and garbage collectors.

“Used antigen self-test kits can be disposed of with used face masks and should be sanitised with alcohol spray or disinfectant solution, strictly separated from general waste, and properly sealed in a garbage bag labelled 'face mask waste' or 'infectious waste’,” he said.

“These garbage bags can be collected by district office garbage trucks or disposed of in ‘Face Masks Only’ [orange coloured] garbage bins.”

BMA issues guidelines for disposal of antigen Covid-19 test kits

He added that orange garbage bins have been placed in more than 1,000 locations in Bangkok, such as health service centres, hospitals, schools, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha and Din Daeng district), sport centres, youth centres, fire stations, public parks, and other public locations, markets, temples, communities, department stores and residential buildings.

“The BMA is also considering placing additional bins for infectious wastes around Bangkok,” he added.

BMA issues guidelines for disposal of antigen Covid-19 test kits

BMA issues guidelines for disposal of antigen Covid-19 test kits

Published : July 18, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

BMA opens 8 of 20 planned isolation centres across Bangkok

Published : July 13, 2021

BMA urges care in disposal of infectious wastes

Published : July 04, 2021

People flock to Rajamangala Stadium for rapid tests

Published : July 16, 2021

Rapid test kits can be bought over the counter from today

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok Airways confirms to operate its domestic flights until 20 July 2021

Published : July 18, 2021

Thai Vietjet would like to confirm normal domestic flight schedule until 20th July 2021

Published : July 18, 2021

Domestic flights suspended from Wednesday

Published : July 18, 2021

Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.