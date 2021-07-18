BMA issues guidelines for disposal of antigen Covid-19 test kits

As antigen Covid-19 test kits are approved for home use, the guidelines will be similar to disposal of face masks, said BMA deputy permanent secretary Chatree Wattanakajorn.

“The test kits will be collected by infectious-waste trucks and will be destroyed in the infectious solid-waste incinerator in Onnut and Nong Khaem districts.

He said the BMA would coordinate with district offices to collect and dispose of infectious waste properly. He urged citizens to dispose of infectious wastes separately in order to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure safety of citizens and garbage collectors.

“Used antigen self-test kits can be disposed of with used face masks and should be sanitised with alcohol spray or disinfectant solution, strictly separated from general waste, and properly sealed in a garbage bag labelled 'face mask waste' or 'infectious waste’,” he said.

“These garbage bags can be collected by district office garbage trucks or disposed of in ‘Face Masks Only’ [orange coloured] garbage bins.”