BMA turns attention to homeless people in bid to tackle Covid

In a post on social media on Sunday, BMA Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said: “There are more than 1,000 homeless people in Bangkok with high risk of virus infection. Therefore, the BMA is preparing to bring those people to Homeless Shelter, Protection Centre for the Destitute, and Mitmaitri Home. Homeless people have been refusing to enter these shelters, but as the virus is spreading among this group, the BMA has launched three initiatives to provide them with care.”



The three measures are:

1. Use rapid antigen test kits in homeless communities.

- If infected, they will be transferred to a community isolation centre.

- If infected with psychiatric problems, they will be transferred to Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry, Galya Rajanagarindra Institute, or Srithanya Hospital.

- If not infected, they will be invited to stay at the Protection Centre for the Destitute or four of Mitmaitri Houses.

2. Vaccinate homeless people

3. Set up food distribution points in areas with dense population of homeless people, such as Pranakorn, Pathumwan, and Ratchathewi districts. Each district office will be responsible for organising safety measures against the virus spreading.