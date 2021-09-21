Tuesday, September 21, 2021

in-focus

Extortion racket by fake police in Pattani busted

Five fake police in Pattani’s Yaring district were arrested on Monday for extorting money from locals who were into drugs.

According to the report, Yaring police were informed that there were suspicious men claiming to be Yaring police at a village in Laem Pho sub-district.

The men were dressed like police and had armours with “police” on the chest. The target of these persons were local teenagers or those related to narcotics. They would ask to check their belongings and sometimes extort money or properties.

Police identified the five impostors and arrested them.

Related News

Chiang Mai launches vaccine drive ahead of Oct 1 reopening

Duo arrested over alleged sex video on OnlyFans platform

Trip to the moon in Udon Thani also pays off

Published : September 21, 2021

Related News

The end of Thon Buri’ Khlong San Market captured on camera

Published : September 21, 2021

Study shows children aged 5-11 respond well to Pfizer jabs

Published : September 21, 2021

10 gamblers arrested in raid on Phatthalung cockfighting stadium

Published : September 21, 2021

Consumer body wants NBTC to crack down on online gambling, loan websites

Published : September 21, 2021

Latest News

The end of Thon Buri’ Khlong San Market captured on camera

Published : September 21, 2021

Thailand reevaluates CPTPP pact after China membership expands market size

Published : September 21, 2021

Over 5,000 people evacuated as volcano erupts on Spains La Palma island

Published : September 21, 2021

Extortion racket by fake police in Pattani busted

Published : September 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.