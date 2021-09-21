Extortion racket by fake police in Pattani busted

According to the report, Yaring police were informed that there were suspicious men claiming to be Yaring police at a village in Laem Pho sub-district.

The men were dressed like police and had armours with “police” on the chest. The target of these persons were local teenagers or those related to narcotics. They would ask to check their belongings and sometimes extort money or properties.

Police identified the five impostors and arrested them.