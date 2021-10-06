US Green Card Lotto programme opens for applicants

Applicants who are selected must meet simple but strict eligibility requirements to qualify for a DV:

1. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

2. They should have graduated from Grade 12 or equivalent.

3. If below Grade 12, applicants must have two years of work experience in the last five years. They can use either educational qualifications or work experience.

4. No visa is required.

5. Those who had obtained a US visa but overstayed the visa limit will be disqualified. (But if the ban is relaxed, these applicants can be eligible.)

6. Applicants must fill out and submit information that is accurate and complete, including photos of a specified size. If any information is found to be incomplete or incorrect, the State Department will immediately disqualify the person.

7. Applicants must have a valid passport on the day they apply.

Application form: https://bit.ly/3AdfzcR

More information: https://bit.ly/3ouTcNQ

