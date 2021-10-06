Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

US Green Card Lotto programme opens for applicants

The much-sought-after 2023 US Green Card Lotto programme is now open for applicants until November 9. Random winners will receive free citizenship with eligibility to travel to the United States from 2023.

Under the Diversity Visa Lottery (DV) 2023, the US State Department will distribute diversity visas in six geographic regions, and no single country can receive more than seven per cent of the available DVs in any one year.

Applicants who are selected must meet simple but strict eligibility requirements to qualify for a DV:

1. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

2. They should have graduated from Grade 12 or equivalent.

3. If below Grade 12, applicants must have two years of work experience in the last five years. They can use either educational qualifications or work experience.

4. No visa is required.

5. Those who had obtained a US visa but overstayed the visa limit will be disqualified. (But if the ban is relaxed, these applicants can be eligible.)

6. Applicants must fill out and submit information that is accurate and complete, including photos of a specified size. If any information is found to be incomplete or incorrect, the State Department will immediately disqualify the person.

7. Applicants must have a valid passport on the day they apply.

 

Application form: https://bit.ly/3AdfzcR

More information: https://bit.ly/3ouTcNQ

