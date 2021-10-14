Woman held for allegedly tricking another into prostitution abroad

Pol Lt-General Jirapop said that the accused was one of the key agents responsible for persuading a young woman to work at spa parlours in Bahrain with an income of more than 50,000 baht per month. But once the victim had arrived, she was confined to a room and was threatened to give such services in order to pay for the debt the victim had allegedly caused with the agency company.



Later, the victim had been brought to sell sexual services in various places and 50 per cent of the income was taken by the agency. The victim then reported to the Pavena Foundation for help and was brought back safely to Thailand.



Preliminary, the accused has refused the accusation by saying the victim was only brought to work abroad, but had not been forced for sex trafficking. The officials are expanding the investigation to find the actual number of women who have been tricked into selling sexual services abroad.



“There have been more reports of sex trafficking in other countries but it is confirmed that no government officers are involved,” Pol Lt-General Jirapop concluded.