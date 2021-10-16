4th lot of AstraZeneca doses donated by Japan lands on Thai soil

The Foreign Ministry said Japan has given Thailand more than 2 million doses of the vaccine so far. The vaccine donated to Thailand was produced in Japan.
Published : October 16, 2021
