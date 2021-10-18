Mon, October 18, 2021

Tunnels under Bangkok’s Rattanakosin Island making good progress

A team of city officials as well representatives from the Department of Public Works checked in on two ongoing tunnel projects in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on Monday morning.

The team found that the tunnel under Na Phra Lan Road is 40 per cent complete and should be ready by March next year, while the one under Maha Rat Road is 42 per cent complete and should be ready by December.

Executives from the public works department had visited the construction sites earlier and told contractors to meet the deadline. The contractors were also told to follow all Covid-19 prevention measures, monitor workers’ camps, check workers’ vaccination history and put in place strict screening systems.

These tunnels will help ease the traffic in and around Bangkok’s Rattanakosin area and make crossing the road easier for people on foot. The construction of these tunnels is also part of the city’s conservation and restoration plans.

 

Published : October 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

