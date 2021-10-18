Tunnels under Bangkok’s Rattanakosin Island making good progress

Executives from the public works department had visited the construction sites earlier and told contractors to meet the deadline. The contractors were also told to follow all Covid-19 prevention measures, monitor workers’ camps, check workers’ vaccination history and put in place strict screening systems.

These tunnels will help ease the traffic in and around Bangkok’s Rattanakosin area and make crossing the road easier for people on foot. The construction of these tunnels is also part of the city’s conservation and restoration plans.