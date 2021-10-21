Thu, October 21, 2021

in-focus

Over 8,000 SMEs register for new subsidy programme

Precisely 8,331 operators of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have registered for the Employment Department’s latest subsidy scheme “Job Retention & SMEs Boost Up” after registration opened via the www.doe.go.th website on Wednesday.

The Cabinet earlier this week approved the Labour Ministry’s proposal to launch the programme to help SME operators stay afloat in the present economic recession due to the Covid-19 crisis.

By providing a subsidy of Bt3,000 per employee per month from November 2021 to January 2022, (capped at 200 employees per business), employers can continue hiring staff and thus help reduce the unemployment rate.

The Cabinet has granted a total budget of Bt37.52 billion for the scheme.

To be eligible, SME operators must be under the Social Security system and have a combined workforce across all branches of not more than 200 employees as of October 16. From November to January next year, the approved employers must keep their employment rate above 95 per cent or they will not be given the subsidy for that month.

A Labour Ministry source revealed that as of Thursday 8,331 SMEs with a total of 194,409 Thai employees have registered.

Registrations close on November 20.

“The Covid-19 crisis has affected several businesses and forced some to shut down,” Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin pointed out on Wednesday. “Many SME operators are trying to keep their staffers on the payroll for as long as they can,” he said.

“We hope this programme will help many operators get back on their feet faster. Meanwhile, employees can use this three-month period to seek additional training to increase their skills and maximise their chance of getting a new job should their current business remain closed after the programme ends,” he added.

Published : October 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

