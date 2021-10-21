Over 8,000 SMEs register for new subsidy programme

To be eligible, SME operators must be under the Social Security system and have a combined workforce across all branches of not more than 200 employees as of October 16. From November to January next year, the approved employers must keep their employment rate above 95 per cent or they will not be given the subsidy for that month.

A Labour Ministry source revealed that as of Thursday 8,331 SMEs with a total of 194,409 Thai employees have registered.

Registrations close on November 20.

“The Covid-19 crisis has affected several businesses and forced some to shut down,” Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin pointed out on Wednesday. “Many SME operators are trying to keep their staffers on the payroll for as long as they can,” he said.

“We hope this programme will help many operators get back on their feet faster. Meanwhile, employees can use this three-month period to seek additional training to increase their skills and maximise their chance of getting a new job should their current business remain closed after the programme ends,” he added.