Failed radio dreams lands man in jail 7 years later

According to Railway Police, the man – whose identity was not revealed – had allegedly talked people into investing in his bid for a radio spectrum. He collected around 2 million baht from investors but was unable to return the money when he lost the bid.
So, he decided to go into hiding by ordaining as a monk, but was hunted down when he left the monastic life, officials said.
Published : October 23, 2021
By : THE NATION
