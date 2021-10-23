Sat, October 23, 2021

Failed radio dreams lands man in jail 7 years later

A 53-year-old fraud suspect, who has been on the run since 2014, was finally arrested on Friday at Hua Hin Railway Station in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

According to Railway Police, the man – whose identity was not revealed – had allegedly talked people into investing in his bid for a radio spectrum. He collected around 2 million baht from investors but was unable to return the money when he lost the bid.

So, he decided to go into hiding by ordaining as a monk, but was hunted down when he left the monastic life, officials said.

Published : October 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

