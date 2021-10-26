Phuket police ready to zero in on gold-shop robber

The robber, believed to be “no older than 35”, reportedly entered the gold store through the roof, forced the two elderly shop attendants to open the safe and took off with 10-million baht worth of loot. He exited the shop the same way he arrived.
On Monday, local police said they have identified the man based on evidence and images captured on CCTV.
Published : October 26, 2021
