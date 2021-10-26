Court sets 3 dates in Dec to hear case on MRT Orange Line extension

BTSC’s executive director Surapong Laoha-Unya said on Monday that the court has checked the documents submitted by both sides and will hear the case on December 14, 20 and 24.

After that, he said, the court will listen to witness testimonies before deciding whether the case should be taken to trial.

Surapong explained that BTSC had filed the case for the sake of transparency and fair competition. He added that the case should become clearer before the first hearing on December 14 and BTSC will look into whether it should bid for the project.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the MRTA’s request for a gag order on the case, saying facts can be presented to the media provided both parties are cautious.