Kazakhstan’s Air Astana launches flights to Phuket

Officials from the Phuket chapter of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) were at hand to welcome flight KC563’s passengers, which included Bella Tormysheva, Air Astana’s vice-president of corporate communications.
Nantasiri Ranasiri, director of TAT Phuket, said this group of tourists were a blessing for the island as they would promote it not only in Kazakhstan but also in other countries in Central Asia.
Air Astana will fly twice weekly from Almaty to Phuket from Sunday onwards. TAT said there are six more airlines set to fly to the tropical paradise from November.
Published : October 31, 2021
