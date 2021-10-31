Sun, October 31, 2021

Kazakhstan's Air Astana launches flights to Phuket

Air Astana’s first flight to Phuket from Almaty city in Kazakhstan landed on the island with 106 tourists arriving under the sandbox scheme.

Officials from the Phuket chapter of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) were at hand to welcome flight KC563’s passengers, which included Bella Tormysheva, Air Astana’s vice-president of corporate communications.

Nantasiri Ranasiri, director of TAT Phuket, said this group of tourists were a blessing for the island as they would promote it not only in Kazakhstan but also in other countries in Central Asia. 


Air Astana will fly twice weekly from Almaty to Phuket from Sunday onwards. TAT said there are six more airlines set to fly to the tropical paradise from November.

Related news:

