Songkhla Zoo plays devil’s advocate on Halloween

Wanchai Tanwattana, director of the zoo located in Songkhla’s Muang district, said the management decided to add extra colour to attract tourists.
The zoo staff put up a couple of ghosts and coffins in the area where deer usually show up for their daily feed.
Wanchai said though the deer were initially scared by the foreign objects, they soon realised they were harmless and began munching on the grass as normal.
However, he said, the spookfest drew plenty of visitors, especially snap-happy families from Hat Yai district.
Published : November 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
