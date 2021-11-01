Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Songkhla Zoo plays devil’s advocate on Halloween

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Songkhla Zoo plays devil’s advocate...

Songkhla Zoo jumped on the Halloween bandwagon by creating a spooky deer-feeding area complete with ghosts and coffins.

Wanchai Tanwattana, director of the zoo located in Songkhla’s Muang district, said the management decided to add extra colour to attract tourists.

The zoo staff put up a couple of ghosts and coffins in the area where deer usually show up for their daily feed.

Wanchai said though the deer were initially scared by the foreign objects, they soon realised they were harmless and began munching on the grass as normal.

However, he said, the spookfest drew plenty of visitors, especially snap-happy families from Hat Yai district.

Related news:

Songkhla Zoo plays devil’s advocate on Halloween Songkhla Zoo plays devil’s advocate on Halloween

Related News

Published : November 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.