Thai export sector untouched by used gloves scandal, says Jurin

This was in response to rumours that many foreign buyers had cancelled their orders.
Jurin said the export of medical gloves is continuing as per normal as confirmed by the Thai Rubber Gloves Exporters Association.
“The ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion is cooperating with the Thai Rubber Gloves Exporters Association,” he added.
Meanwhile, he said, an employee of Paddy the Room Trading Company, which was behind the scandal, has been sentenced to four years in prison. The police are also hunting for a Hong Kong national who served as the company’s director.
He added that officials from SkyMed, another local manufacturer of medical gloves, have been summoned by police for questioning.
Related stories:
Published : November 05, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021