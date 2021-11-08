Bank systems hit 38 times in Q3, causing 88 hours of delay

Of the total crashes or "errors" in the third quarter, 21 were mobile banking, with CIMB Thai and TMB Thanachart hit five times, Bangkok Bank and Siam Commercial thrice, Bank of Ayudhya twice, and Krungthai, Kiatnakin Phatra and Tisco once.

Internet banking went down seven times, with Siam Commercial Bank effected thrice, TMB Thanachart twice and Bangkok Bank and Bank of Ayudhya once.

ATMs crashed six times, with TMB Thanachart hit twice and Bank of Ayudhya, Krungthai, Tisco and UOB effected once.

Services at bank branches were affected four times – three at TMB Thanachart and once at UOB.