Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Bank systems hit 38 times in Q3, causing 88 hours of delay

Commercial bank systems – mobile banking, internet banking, ATM and bank branch services – went down 38 times in the third quarter, causing up to 88 hours of delay, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said.

The system outages were higher than the second quarter's 21 times, causing some 43 hours of delay.

Of the total crashes or "errors" in the third quarter, 21 were mobile banking, with CIMB Thai and TMB Thanachart hit five times, Bangkok Bank and Siam Commercial thrice, Bank of Ayudhya twice, and Krungthai, Kiatnakin Phatra and Tisco once.

Internet banking went down seven times, with Siam Commercial Bank effected thrice, TMB Thanachart twice and Bangkok Bank and Bank of Ayudhya once.

ATMs crashed six times, with TMB Thanachart hit twice and Bank of Ayudhya, Krungthai, Tisco and UOB effected once.

Services at bank branches were affected four times – three at TMB Thanachart and once at UOB.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.