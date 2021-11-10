UK Foreign Secretary arrives in Thailand for talks on deepening economic and security ties

“We want to step up our relationship with Thailand and take it to the next level in areas including tech, trade and investment,” she said. “We need a deeper relationship that reflects Thailand’s growing economy and positions Britain at the heart of the fastest growing parts of the world.”

Liz Truss will formally open the new British Embassy in Bangkok and visit the Triumph Motorcycle factory to promote British businesses in the region.

The Foreign Secretary will also host a business roundtable with leading British and Thai companies on Building Back Better and sustainable investment.

