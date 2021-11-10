Fri, November 19, 2021

UK Foreign Secretary arrives in Thailand for talks on deepening economic and security ties

United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived in Bangkok on Tuesday (November 9) to forge closer bilateral ties with Thailand and to deepen the UK’s wider role in Southeast Asia.

Truss will meet Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. On the agenda will be boosting partnerships on digital and technology, as well as driving investment and security collaboration.

The UK and Thailand currently have 2-way trade of around £4.7 billion (THB200 billion), with more than 5,000 UK businesses exporting to Thailand.
 

“We want to step up our relationship with Thailand and take it to the next level in areas including tech, trade and investment,” she said. “We need a deeper relationship that reflects Thailand’s growing economy and positions Britain at the heart of the fastest growing parts of the world.”

Liz Truss will formally open the new British Embassy in Bangkok and visit the Triumph Motorcycle factory to promote British businesses in the region.

The Foreign Secretary will also host a business roundtable with leading British and Thai companies on Building Back Better and sustainable investment.
 

Published : November 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

