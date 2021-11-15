Restaurants urged to strictly comply with rules for Covid-Free Setting

The three aspects of Covid-Free Setting measures are as follows:
• Sterilising tables, seats, toilets and other risky areas every couple of hours. Washing utensils thoroughly, soaking them in hot water for two minutes and then heat drying them before use. Providing areas for diners to wash their hands or placing a bottle of alcohol gel at all tables. Ensuring tables are arranged to allow social distancing, and ensuring staff wear a mask at all times. Diners will be stopped from picking up food themselves.
• Ensuring all staff members are vaccinated, have a history of Covid-19 infection no later than three months or can produce a negative test result. Restaurant workers are to be randomly tested for the virus every seven to 14 days and they must refrain from joining gatherings or eating together.
• Diners will be screened via the Thai Safe Thai website before being allowed into restaurants. Face masks must be worn at all times except when eating. Diners can stay in restaurants for no more than two hours and must maintain social distancing. They are also required to wash their hands before eating and after going to the toilet.
The Department of Health also emphasised the importance of practising universal prevention methods. Individuals who have a fever, cough, sneezing, runny nose or are short of breath must isolate themselves and get tested for the virus.
Published : November 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
