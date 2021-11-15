Restaurants urged to strictly comply with rules for Covid-Free Setting

• Ensuring all staff members are vaccinated, have a history of Covid-19 infection no later than three months or can produce a negative test result. Restaurant workers are to be randomly tested for the virus every seven to 14 days and they must refrain from joining gatherings or eating together.

• Diners will be screened via the Thai Safe Thai website before being allowed into restaurants. Face masks must be worn at all times except when eating. Diners can stay in restaurants for no more than two hours and must maintain social distancing. They are also required to wash their hands before eating and after going to the toilet.

The Department of Health also emphasised the importance of practising universal prevention methods. Individuals who have a fever, cough, sneezing, runny nose or are short of breath must isolate themselves and get tested for the virus.

