BMA sweeps Bangkok waterways clean after Loy Krathong, most floats eco-friendly

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said of the krathongs collected, 388,954 were made of natural materials, while 14,281 were made with Styrofoam.

He also said the number of krathongs collected this year has dropped by 18.13 per cent from last year, while the number of eco-friendly krathongs has risen to 96.46 per cent compared to 96.40 per cent last year.

In addition, BMA’s call for krathongs to be limited to one per family has helped cut down the number of floats collected over the past three years. Last year saw 492,537 krathongs, 502,024 in 2019 and 841,327 in 2018.

Out of Bangkok’s 50 districts, the one with the highest number of krathongs was Chatuchak, where 12,595 were collected, while the lowest number was Bang Sue where only 99 were collected. Chatuchak also led the list in having the most eco-friendly krathongs, with 12,240, while Khlong Sam Wa district had the highest number of Styrofoam krathongs with 470.