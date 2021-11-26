No real-life fun and games for Thai kids on Children’s Day

However, 564 children and youth role models along with 225 who brought fame to the country will be treated to a speech from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and a reward from Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong.
The 789 youngsters are undergoing verification process before they get to meet the premier.
Published : November 26, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 26, 2021
Published : Nov 26, 2021
Published : Nov 26, 2021
Published : Nov 26, 2021
Published : Nov 26, 2021
Published : Nov 26, 2021
Published : Nov 26, 2021
Published : Nov 26, 2021