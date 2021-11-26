Fri, November 26, 2021

in-focus

No real-life fun and games for Thai kids on Children’s Day

Children’s Day on January 8 will be marked with an online exhibition instead of an on-site event, the Education Ministry announced on Friday.

Related News

Thai-Cambodia border provinces await CCSA okay before flinging open doors from Dec 16

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Curfew lifted nationwide, but bars still closed; CCSA eases arrival regulations

Published : Nov 26, 2021

National park ranger allegedly kills self after stabbing colleague in Kanchanaburi forest

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Get your Covid jabs so Thailand has enough immunity to fully reopen, says Prayut

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Latest News

SET slumps over 2% on a bad day for Asian stock indices

Published : Nov 26, 2021

GULF teams up with IEAT and PEA ENCOM for the joint study and investment in a power business in Samut Sakorn Industrial Estate

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Thai-Cambodia border provinces await CCSA okay before flinging open doors from Dec 16

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Curfew lifted nationwide, but bars still closed; CCSA eases arrival regulations

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.