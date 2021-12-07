Covid-19 can hit animals, but they can’t spread it to humans

This is the first time that hippos have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was previously found in great apes and the feline species.
Also, there is no proof that coronavirus found in dogs and cats can spread to humans. However, evidence shows that Covid-19 can be passed on by humans to cats, dogs, lions, tigers, gorillas, minks and other mammals.
The World Organisation for Animal Health (OiE) said on Friday that it is monitoring white-tailed deer after many in the US were found carrying the Covid-19 virus.
This is the first time that the virus has been detected so widely among wildlife. Further research is required to determine if the white-tailed deer can become a reservoir of SARS-CoV-2 and to assess public health implications.
Despite the broad circulation of SARS-CoV-2 in the white-tailed deer population, the virus does not appear to have significantly mutated.
Related News
Thailand’s first Omicron case will have little short-term impact on tourism: TAT
BMA schools urged to strictly observe prevention measures as they reopen for second semester
Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case
OiE said it is planning to encourage many countries to raise awareness among hunters or those living or working with wildlife to avoid interacting with animals and to avoid leaving human waste or objects in the wilderness.
Thailand is cooperating with OiE to report instances of Covid-19 infections among animals in the country. So far, all pets that tested positive had been infected by their owners.
Thailand is also monitoring at-risk animals, such as those that have developed respiratory symptoms or those that have travelled from foreign countries. So far, none of these animals has tested positive for Covid-19.
Sorawit added that animals’ immunity may drop during the cool weather and called on farmers to ensure their livestock is healthy.
Farmers can call their nearest livestock office or call the Department of Livestock Department at (063) 225 6888 or download the DLD 4.0 application if any of their animals are infected.
Published : December 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 08, 2021
Published : Dec 08, 2021
Published : Dec 08, 2021
Published : Dec 08, 2021
Published : Dec 08, 2021
Published : Dec 08, 2021
Published : Dec 08, 2021
Published : Dec 08, 2021