Covid-19 can hit animals, but they can’t spread it to humans

Also, there is no proof that coronavirus found in dogs and cats can spread to humans. However, evidence shows that Covid-19 can be passed on by humans to cats, dogs, lions, tigers, gorillas, minks and other mammals.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (OiE) said on Friday that it is monitoring white-tailed deer after many in the US were found carrying the Covid-19 virus.

This is the first time that the virus has been detected so widely among wildlife. Further research is required to determine if the white-tailed deer can become a reservoir of SARS-CoV-2 and to assess public health implications.

Despite the broad circulation of SARS-CoV-2 in the white-tailed deer population, the virus does not appear to have significantly mutated.