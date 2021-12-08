Elephants help Patthalung officials, locals unclog vital Pak Rang waterway after flood wreaks havoc

It took officials, monks and locals four days with help from the elephants to dig, drag and lift rocks blocking the Pak Rang canal, which is a water source for nearby villages and agriculture.
Besides causing the rock blockage, the flash floods on December 1 wreaked havoc in nine districts across the province.
A local team that included the three elephants named “Chok”, “Tokyo” and “Tukta” spent four consecutive days clearing the waterway. The mission ended successfully on Tuesday, while the flood situation in the area has begun to ease after rains stopped three days ago.
The provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said heavy rain on December 1 caused damage to 9,411 households and 22,299 rai of agricultural land. Meanwhile, four districts have been announced as disaster zones – Mueang, Khuan Khanun, Kong Ra and Srinakarin.
Published : December 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
