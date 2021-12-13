Pro-democracy rally in heart of Bangkok wraps up peacefully

The rally was led by political activist Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, leader of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration Natchanon Pairoj and Natpakorn Nammuang from the Internet Law Reform Dialogue or iLaw.
Ratchadamri Road from Ratchasprasong intersection to Pratunam intersection was closed to traffic and protesters were allowed to set up booths to sell products or collect signatures.
The protesters also sang songs and lit candles in support of pro-democracy leaders who are in jail such as Arnon Nampa, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Panupong “Mike Rayong” Jardnok.
Protesters began shouting “stop threatening people” when police tried to remove a vinyl banner reading “Ratsadon ruling Criminal Code’s Article 112” at around 5pm. However, no serious clashes were reported and the protest wrapped up peacefully at around 9pm.
Published : December 13, 2021
By : THE NATION
