Mon, December 13, 2021

in-focus

Pro-democracy rally in heart of Bangkok wraps up peacefully

Supporters of the pro-democracy group Ratsadon and their affiliates gathered at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong intersection from 4pm on Sunday to demand the abolition of the Criminal Code’s Article 112 (lèse majesté law).

The rally was led by political activist Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, leader of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration Natchanon Pairoj and Natpakorn Nammuang from the Internet Law Reform Dialogue or iLaw.

Pro-democracy rally in heart of Bangkok wraps up peacefully

Ratchadamri Road from Ratchasprasong intersection to Pratunam intersection was closed to traffic and protesters were allowed to set up booths to sell products or collect signatures.

Pro-democracy rally in heart of Bangkok wraps up peacefully

The protesters also sang songs and lit candles in support of pro-democracy leaders who are in jail such as Arnon Nampa, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Panupong “Mike Rayong” Jardnok.

 

Pro-democracy rally in heart of Bangkok wraps up peacefully

Protesters began shouting “stop threatening people” when police tried to remove a vinyl banner reading “Ratsadon ruling Criminal Code’s Article 112” at around 5pm. However, no serious clashes were reported and the protest wrapped up peacefully at around 9pm.

Pro-democracy rally in heart of Bangkok wraps up peacefully

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Body positive Anchilee congratulates new Miss Universe

Published : Dec 13, 2021

8 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,398 Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths on Monday

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Booze can be served until the wee hours of 2022, says CCSA

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Latest News

SET gains despite worries over Covid-19 situation in Europe, fund flow slowdown 

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Body positive Anchilee congratulates new Miss Universe

Published : Dec 13, 2021

8 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand

Published : Dec 13, 2021

B.Grimm launches Multi-Functional Facade & Lighting Solution – Thailand’s very first one-stop facade services

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.