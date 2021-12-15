Wed, December 15, 2021

Police nab leader of escaped inmates

Police on Tuesday arrested Patcharawut Moonthongsong, 38, the leader of eight inmates who escaped from their temporary holding cell at Nakhon Pathom’s 11th Infantry Regiment on Saturday.

Patcharawut, who faces drug abuse charges, was arrested at the border between Nakhon Pathom and Suphan Buri.

Eight of nine escapees have been recaptured so far, while the police have intensified their hunt for Bamrung Wongsawang, 43, the last escapee who also faces drug abuse charges.

“After breaking out of jail, Bamrung reportedly returned to his residence in Nakhon Pathom’s Nakhon Chai Si district and used a red Honda Wave 125 I motorcycle to continue his escape,” the police said.

