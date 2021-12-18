Sat, December 18, 2021

in-focus

Prevailing Northeast monsoon over Gulf will push up Chao Phraya level in Samut Prakan

The Royal Thai Navy’s Hydrographic Department has announced that the level of Chao Phraya River near Samut Prakan’s Phra Chulachomklao Fort will rise by up to 1.9 metres from Saturday to December 27.

Related News

Prayut worried New Year parties will spark new wave, orders health ministry to crack the whip

Published : Dec 18, 2021

THB5,000 compensation for entertainment workers stranded by Covid crisis

Published : Dec 18, 2021

Thai govt to waive toll fees, offer car check-ups as New Year gifts to the public

Published : Dec 18, 2021

Na Bon residents rally against bio-mass power project planned for their district

Published : Dec 18, 2021

Latest News

Prayut worried New Year parties will spark new wave, orders health ministry to crack the whip

Published : Dec 18, 2021

THB5,000 compensation for entertainment workers stranded by Covid crisis

Published : Dec 18, 2021

Prevailing Northeast monsoon over Gulf will push up Chao Phraya level in Samut Prakan

Published : Dec 18, 2021

Thai govt to waive toll fees, offer car check-ups as New Year gifts to the public

Published : Dec 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.