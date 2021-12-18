Prevailing Northeast monsoon over Gulf will push up Chao Phraya level in Samut Prakan

The Hydrographic Department said it will provide updates on Chao Phraya’s water level on its website.
The high tide has been put down to the strong Northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, which will also bring heavy rain to the South.
Citizens are being urged to be cautious and closely monitor the water situation.
Published : December 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
