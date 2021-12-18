THB5,000 compensation for entertainment workers stranded by Covid crisis

“The Labour Ministry will propose the plan at the next Cabinet meeting and the money may be disbursed before the end of the year,” she said. “To be eligible, candidates must be Thai nationals, part of the social security scheme and be able to provide an employment certificate from businesses that have registered with Commerce or Interior ministries. This applies to entertainment businesses like pubs, bars, massage parlours and karaoke joints that have been ordered closed.”

Once approved, the ministry will deposit the money directly via the PromptPay account linked to the candidate’s national ID.

Those who are not part of the social security scheme, such as the self-employed, can apply to become beneficiaries under Article 40 of the Social Security Act before January 14.

“Only Thai nationals aged 15 to 65 will be eligible to apply under Article 40. They can choose to contribute 70, 100 or 300 baht per month, but the more you pay, the better benefits you will get in case of illness or injury,” Traisulee added.