Sun, December 19, 2021

in-focus

Germany tops list of arrivals in December

Most tourists arriving in Thailand from December 1 to 17 hail from Germany, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Saturday.

In the first half of this month, 134,578 tourists have landed in the Kingdom and the top 10 countries they came from are:

• Germany (10,808 tourists)

• United Kingdom (8,764)

• Russia (5,468)

• The United States (5,011)

• France (4,976)

• The United Arab Emirates (4,748)

• Sweden (4,652)

• Singapore (4,420)

• Norway (3,680)

• South Korea (3,486)

Germany tops list of arrivals in December

Since the country reopened on November 1, the top five countries where tourists have come from include:

• The US (14,730 tourists)

• Germany (12,099)

• The Netherlands (8,478)

• The United Kingdom (6,701)

• Russia (5,307)

Germany tops list of arrivals in December

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Govt platform ‘Thang Rud’ offers access to over 45 services

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Bangkok needs new governor to solve traffic, public transport problems, survey finds

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Thailand’s electric car dreams soon to become a reality

Published : Dec 19, 2021

WHO cites Thailand’s mix-and-match Covid-19 vaccine strategy in latest paper

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Latest News

New York coronavirus cases hit record high for second straight day as omicron upends holiday plans

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Covid hits Europe schools hard as omicron stalks New-Year return

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Chula medical expert raises alarm over Omicron, advises people to stay in

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Govt platform ‘Thang Rud’ offers access to over 45 services

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.