Germany tops list of arrivals in December

In the first half of this month, 134,578 tourists have landed in the Kingdom and the top 10 countries they came from are:
• Germany (10,808 tourists)
• United Kingdom (8,764)
• Russia (5,468)
• The United States (5,011)
• France (4,976)
• The United Arab Emirates (4,748)
• Sweden (4,652)
• Singapore (4,420)
• Norway (3,680)
• South Korea (3,486)
Since the country reopened on November 1, the top five countries where tourists have come from include:
• The US (14,730 tourists)
• Germany (12,099)
• The Netherlands (8,478)
• The United Kingdom (6,701)
• Russia (5,307)
Related stories:
Published : December 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021