Sungai Kolok River breaks its banks, swamps district

The river broke its banks after non-stop heavy rain from December 15 raised its level by 1.69 metres.
Riverbank communities suffered the most, especially the 250 residents of Ban Nam Tok Moo 5.
The Sungai Kolok district chief and disaster response team showed up to help victims move their necessities to a higher area, while a temporary shelter was set up at the Otop Centre near the Sungai Kolok checkpoint.
Published : December 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
