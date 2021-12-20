Mon, December 20, 2021

in-focus

Sungai Kolok River breaks its banks, swamps district

The Sungai Kolok River, swollen by runoffs from the Sankalakiri mountain, swamped homes in Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district on Monday.

The river broke its banks after non-stop heavy rain from December 15 raised its level by 1.69 metres.

Sungai Kolok River breaks its banks, swamps district

Riverbank communities suffered the most, especially the 250 residents of Ban Nam Tok Moo 5.

 

Sungai Kolok River breaks its banks, swamps district

The Sungai Kolok district chief and disaster response team showed up to help victims move their necessities to a higher area, while a temporary shelter was set up at the Otop Centre near the Sungai Kolok checkpoint.

Sungai Kolok River breaks its banks, swamps district

Related stories:

Sungai Kolok River breaks its banks, swamps district Sungai Kolok River breaks its banks, swamps district Sungai Kolok River breaks its banks, swamps district Sungai Kolok River breaks its banks, swamps district

Related News

Published : December 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

5 to 11-year-olds can now get Pfizer jab

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Transport Co to add another 3,000 buses to its fleet to cover New Year exodus

Published : Dec 20, 2021

63 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand, 20+ tests outstanding

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Prayut urges govt agencies to continue with ‘reshaping Thailand’ policies

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Latest News

5 to 11-year-olds can now get Pfizer jab

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Transport Co to add another 3,000 buses to its fleet to cover New Year exodus

Published : Dec 20, 2021

63 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand, 20+ tests outstanding

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Prayut urges govt agencies to continue with ‘reshaping Thailand’ policies

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.