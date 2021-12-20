Prayut urges govt agencies to continue with ‘reshaping Thailand’ policies

So far, Thailand has adjusted its tourism strategy by focusing on 3Rs, namely:
• Reopen (Q3 2021): Pilot reopening under the Phuket Sandbox scheme.
• Recover (Q4 2022): Thailand opened more provinces to foreign travellers on November 1 in a bid to boost the economy.
• Resilient (2023-2027): Turning the tourism sector into a high-value, sustainable revenue earner.
Thanakorn added that the Tourism and Sports Ministry is concerned about several other countries adjusting their entry policy due to the easily transmissible Omicron variant.
He added that Thailand is also planning to open borders with neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects up to 15 million tourists next year with some 1.8 trillion baht being generated once the land borders are reopened.
Thanakorn said the premier wants government agencies to consider both the economic and public health aspects when reopening the country. Enforcing strict measures while allowing economic activities will help boost confidence among tourists and allow the sector to build a strong foundation for high-value, sustainable tourism.
Related News
WHO cites Thailand’s mix-and-match Covid-19 vaccine strategy in latest paper
Prayut worried New Year parties will spark new wave, orders health ministry to crack the whip
Na Bon residents rally against bio-mass power project planned for their district
Thanakorn said Prayut believes the tourism sector is showing good signs of recovery and is urging operators to work on attracting tourists with high purchasing power, who will help the Thai economy rebuild quickly.
Published : December 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021