Prayut urges govt agencies to continue with ‘reshaping Thailand’ policies

Thanakorn added that the Tourism and Sports Ministry is concerned about several other countries adjusting their entry policy due to the easily transmissible Omicron variant.

He added that Thailand is also planning to open borders with neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects up to 15 million tourists next year with some 1.8 trillion baht being generated once the land borders are reopened.

Thanakorn said the premier wants government agencies to consider both the economic and public health aspects when reopening the country. Enforcing strict measures while allowing economic activities will help boost confidence among tourists and allow the sector to build a strong foundation for high-value, sustainable tourism.