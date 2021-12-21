Fri, December 24, 2021

Anutin orders tighter measures to curb spread of Omicron

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul tasked the Department of Disease Control with adjusting measures to curb infections from the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

He also instructed relevant agencies to ensure all measures are strictly adhered to, especially during New Year countdown events.

This was after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Tuesday that it was suspending the Test & Go scheme for arrivals.

Anutin also warned people to be extra cautious, especially since 97 more cases are awaiting test results for Omicron.

The Nonthaburi Provincial Public Health Office also said on Tuesday that 25 of the 31 individuals who returned from Saudi Arabia on December 15 tested positive for Omicron.

Published : December 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

