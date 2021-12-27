BMA mulls 4th Covid shot for frontline medics, chronic patients

“Covid-19 vaccines allotted to the BMA by the Public Health Ministry will be divided among different groups based on their vaccination history and risk of contracting the virus,” Bangkok governor General Aswin Kwanmuang said on Monday.
“People who have never been vaccinated before will be given two AstraZeneca doses if they are over 18 years old, or two Pfizer shots if they are 12-17 years old,” Aswin said. “Those who have already received the first jab will get their second jab based on the formula of vaccine cocktail and availability.”
As for the booster shot, people who have received Sinovac or AstraZeneca vaccines before October can apply for a third shot within a four-week interval after the second shot. Those who have recovered from Covid-19 can also apply for a booster. Most booster shots provided by BMA will be AstraZeneca.
“BMA will also provide a fourth shot to people in high-risk groups to keep their immunity high,” said the governor. “People in these groups are medical professionals who are in close contact with patients, and those who suffer from chronic diseases like cancer, heart diseases and diabetes that make them vulnerable to Covid-19.
“The BMA maintains a vaccination record of all residents and will alert them to get a jab when the time is right at the vaccination unit they have registered,” the governor added. “People should stay tuned for the latest updates from the BMA and get vaccinated as soon as possible to make Bangkok safe for everyone.”
Published : December 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
