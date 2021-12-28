Breath-taking beauty awaits travellers in Sakon Nakhon

The Highways Department said on Tuesday that the service point at 155+600km mark on Highway 213 on the Sakon Nakhon-Kalasin route has been improved to serve travellers during the holiday season.
The service point features restaurants, coffee shops and toilets, as well as shops selling Otop products and souvenirs. The area also has parking space for more than 30 cars.
After that visitors can travel another 200 metres to the famous Kham Hom Waterfall.
The Highways Department added that it is planning to set up a camping area for tourists so they can immerse themselves in nature in the cool weather.
Published : December 28, 2021
By : THE NATION
